Aquatic event sets the stage for outer space

LOMPOC — The community can take a dip at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and enjoy hands-on science activities during a free event Saturday.

No registration is required for the event, which will take place 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 207 W. College Ave., Lompoc. But space is limited.

The event is hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA’s Joint Polar Satellite System ahead of the JPSS-2 launch on Nov. 1 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

This week’s festivities also include a JPSS-2 event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Public Library. This bilingual library event will feature a flight vehicle testing suite simulator, cooking demonstration, kids’ activities and more.

For more information, go to explorelompoc.com/events/category/rocket-launches.

— Dave Mason