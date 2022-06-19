Arabian Horse Show comes to Santa Barbara

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA competitor shows off his ribbon and awards in the Arabian Mare Breeding Championship . At left, a competitor shows off her costume and ride in the HA/AA Mounted Native Costume Championship category during the 2022 Region 2 Championship Arabian Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds inSanta Barbara on Saturday. At right, a competitor takes part in the Arabian English Pleasure Championship, Junior Horse 5 years and under category. High School student Beatrice Huang, who has won three national championships at the Arabian Horse Youth Nationals, poses with her book “Red The One-Eyed Horse,” which is based on her beloved half-Arabian horse, during the event. The children’s book, which is available on Amazon, teaches about the importance of diversity, inclusion, and kindness. Sales of the book support equine-related nonprofits Competitors in the HA/AA Country English Pleasure Championship, AAOTR 55 years and over category, line up as they await award placement. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Incompetence, inflation and June 8 next post Total southern border encounters, ‘gotaways’ greater than population of 23 U.S. states Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.