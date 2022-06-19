Home Local Arabian Horse Show comes to Santa Barbara
Local

Arabian Horse Show comes to Santa Barbara

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A competitor shows off his ribbon and awards in the Arabian Mare Breeding Championship .
At left, a competitor shows off her costume and ride in the HA/AA Mounted Native Costume Championship category during the 2022 Region 2 Championship Arabian Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds in
Santa Barbara on Saturday. At right, a competitor takes part in the Arabian English Pleasure Championship, Junior Horse 5 years and under category.
High School student Beatrice Huang, who has won three national championships at the Arabian Horse Youth Nationals, poses with her book “Red The One-Eyed Horse,” which is based on her beloved half-Arabian horse, during the event. The children’s book, which is available on Amazon, teaches about the importance of diversity, inclusion, and kindness. Sales of the book support equine-related nonprofits
Competitors in the HA/AA Country English Pleasure Championship, AAOTR 55 years and over category, line up as they await award placement.
