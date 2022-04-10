ARCA, Terry D.

Born: March 6, 1942 and left this world March 6, 2022 in Tacoma, Washington.

It is with a very heavy heart to announce Terry’s passing. He was genuinely generous and always had a kind word to say about everyone he knew. He loved his family, his grandchildren and his friends like no other. Terry was always so proud that he served on the Santa Barbara Police Dept. and worked as the assistant to the District Attorney. We will all cherish the memories that he gave us and he will be missed immensely.

Dance in the Light, Terry, “King of Hearts 1960”, We love you…..