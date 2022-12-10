Architect Detty Peikert wins prestigious AIA award

COURTESY PHOTO

Detty Peikert

The Lutah Maria Riggs President’s annual award recognizes an American Institute of Architect Santa Barbara member or firm whose work, community service and civic engagement have had a lasting influence for the betterment of Santa Barbara’s built environment.

This year, the award was presented to Detlev “Detty” Peikert at the annual AIASB Design Awards Gala on Dec. 1.

Over the past 40 years of professional practice as an architect in Santa Barbara, Mr. Peikert has been dedicated to serving the community by advocating for sustainable design, affordable housing, livable communities and a vision for the future of Santa Barbara’s downtown. As a natural addition to his architecture roots, Mr. Peikert has also acted as general partner in developing a number of affordable housing projects for low-income families.

According to AIA Santa Barbara, Mr. Peikert’s growing legacy involves many local residential, commercial and civic projects that will benefit residents and visitors for decades to come.

“For me, the most important thing is to do work that is socially relevant, improves our communities, and improves the lives of the members within those communities,” said Mr. Peikert, who has been

an active board member of AIA Santa Barbara for more than 36 years and continues to work as co-chair of the AIASB Advocacy Committee.

