Architectural Foundation’s Weekend Walking Tours return

SANTA BARBARA — The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced the return of the organization’s weekend walking tours starting today and Sunday.

Today’s Sabado Tour leaves from the City Hall steps at De la Guerra Plaza at 10 a.m. Some of the historic sites on the tour are De la Guerra Adobe, El Paseo, Meridian Studios and the Lobero Theatre.

The tour will include information on the anecdotal history of the buildings as well as on their designers and builders, and a celebration of the cultural heritage left behind by the first Spanish and Mexican settlers. Those on the tour will have the opportunity to learn about noted Southern California architects Julia Morgan, George Washington Smith, Lutah Maria Riggs, Reginald Johnson, James Osborne Craig and Mary Craig.

Sunday’s Domingo Tour will leave from the Central Library entrance courtyard on Anapamu Street.

The tour will focus on the historic art and architecture of downtown Santa Barbara as it was reborn after the 1925 earthquake. Featured architects include Myron Hunt, Joseph Plunkett and Kem Weber. Attendees will view murals, public art, hidden courtyards and fountains while learning about the histories of the Arlington and Granada theaters and other notable buildings.

A $10 per person donation is suggested for those wishing to attend, who are asked not to bring strollers, very young children or pets. Attendees should bring masks in the event the docent feels they are necessary.

Additional group tours and accessible tours can be arranged with advance notice by contacting AFSB at 805-965-6307

— Matt Smolensky