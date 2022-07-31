Home Life Architectural theme
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
The combination of white walls and red accents expressed through stairs and tiled rooftops are often repeated throughout downtown Santa Barbara, which is known for its Spanish colonial theme. This site is in the 1800 block of State Street.
