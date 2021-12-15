Architectural winners

Annual AIA gala showcases local designs
To honor the achievements of local architects and architecture, the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted its annual Design Awards Gala recently to showcase its members’ contribution to the community’s architectural legacy.
The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards program recognizes excellence in architecture, residential architecture, restoration/renovation and urban design.
Criteria used by the jury included quality of design, resolution of the program idea, sustainable responsibility, innovation, thoughtfulness and technique.
Members of this year’s jury were Mariana Ibanez, Aaron Jon Hyland and Allvin Huang.
Receiving the highest awards were:
— The Thacher School Dining Pavilion: Category, Commercial Buildings; Blackbird Architects; Alex Nye, photographer.
— Jeff and Judy Henley Hall, Institute for Energy Efficiency: Category, Commercial Buildings; Kieran Timberlake; Patrick Price, photographer.
— UCSB San Joaquin Student Housing: Category, Mixed Use and Multifamily Residential; Loh Architects; Bruce Damonte, photographer.
— Cabrillo Commercial Complex: Category, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage; DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.
Winners of Merit awards were:
— Crestline: Category, Single Family Residential; Anacapa Architecture; Erin Feinblatt, photographer.
— Mar Vista Residence: Category, Single Family Residential; Tim Gorter; Andy Yutsai, photographer.
— Pepper Hill Villa: Category, Proposed/Unbuilt Projects; Shubin Donaldson; Colin Rickard, photographer.
— Portola Dining Commons: Category, Commercial Buildings; Kieran Timberlake; Bruce Damonte, photographer.
Receiving honorable mentions were:
— Vista de la Cumbre: Category, Small Projects, Single Family Residential Additions, Remodels or Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs); Anacapa Architecture; Erin Feinblatt, photographer.
— Yonder Escalante: Category, Commercial Buildings; Anacapa Architecture; Aleks Danielle, photographer.
email: mmcmahon@newspress.com