Architectural winners

Annual AIA gala showcases local designs

ALEX NYE PHOTO

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara presented its highest awards recently for sites such as the Thacher School Dining Pavilion, above. It won in the category for Commercial Buildings. The design was by Blackbird Architects.

To honor the achievements of local architects and architecture, the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted its annual Design Awards Gala recently to showcase its members’ contribution to the community’s architectural legacy.

The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards program recognizes excellence in architecture, residential architecture, restoration/renovation and urban design.

Criteria used by the jury included quality of design, resolution of the program idea, sustainable responsibility, innovation, thoughtfulness and technique.

COURTESY PHOTO

ANDY YUTSAI PHOTO At left, AIA Santa Barbara presented one of its top awards to Cabrillo Commercial for the category for Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage. The work was by DMHA Architecture + Interior Design. At right, Mar Vista won a Merit award for Single Family Residential. The work was by Tim Gorter.

Members of this year’s jury were Mariana Ibanez, Aaron Jon Hyland and Allvin Huang.

Receiving the highest awards were:

— The Thacher School Dining Pavilion: Category, Commercial Buildings; Blackbird Architects; Alex Nye, photographer.

— Jeff and Judy Henley Hall, Institute for Energy Efficiency: Category, Commercial Buildings; Kieran Timberlake; Patrick Price, photographer.

— UCSB San Joaquin Student Housing: Category, Mixed Use and Multifamily Residential; Loh Architects; Bruce Damonte, photographer.

ERIN FEINBLATT PHOTO

BRUCE DAMONTE PHOTO At left, a Merit award was presented to Crestline for Single Family Residential. The work was by Anacapa Architecture. At right, a Merit award went to Portola Dining Commons for Commercial Buildings. The work was by Kieran Timberlake.

PATRICK PRICE PHOTO

BRUCE DAMONTE PHOTO At left, one of the top awards recognized Jeff and Judy Henley Hall, Institute for Energy Efficiency, in the Commercial Buildings category. The work was by Kieran Timberlake. At right, one of the top awards went to UCSB San Joaquin Student Housing for Mixed Use and Multifamily Residential. The work was by Loh Architects.

COLIN RICKARD PHOTO

Pepper Hill Villa won a Merit award in the category of Proposed/Unbuilt Projects. The work was by Shubin Donaldson.

— Cabrillo Commercial Complex: Category, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage; DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.

Winners of Merit awards were:

— Crestline: Category, Single Family Residential; Anacapa Architecture; Erin Feinblatt, photographer.

— Mar Vista Residence: Category, Single Family Residential; Tim Gorter; Andy Yutsai, photographer.

— Pepper Hill Villa: Category, Proposed/Unbuilt Projects; Shubin Donaldson; Colin Rickard, photographer.

— Portola Dining Commons: Category, Commercial Buildings; Kieran Timberlake; Bruce Damonte, photographer.

Receiving honorable mentions were:

— Vista de la Cumbre: Category, Small Projects, Single Family Residential Additions, Remodels or Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs); Anacapa Architecture; Erin Feinblatt, photographer.

— Yonder Escalante: Category, Commercial Buildings; Anacapa Architecture; Aleks Danielle, photographer.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com