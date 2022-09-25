Are sanctuary cities ‘walking the walk’?

COURTESY PHOTO

Why did Mayor Eric Adams of New York send a “secret” delegation 1,962 miles to investigate the federal Customs and Border Protection service facility in Eagle Pass, Texas?

Why did Mayor Adams, a Democrat, who in just his first month as mayor saw crime spike 41% over the previous year, send much needed resources to Texas?

Why did the mayor, who learned the concept of “jurisdiction” as a transit officer in the subway and as a police officer, and the sanctity of borders as a member of the state Senate, violate both concepts by sending a delegation to Texas instead of asking for assistance from members of his political party whose jurisdiction extends beyond New York City?

Why did he not ask the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, who assumed office after fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo was forced out for falsifying COVID-19 reports to harm President Trump and inappropriately treating his staff?

Why did Mayor Adams not ask New York Attorney General Letita James (D) to take time from trying to fulfill her only campaign promise of putting former President Donald Trump in jail?

Why not ask President Joe Biden (D), whose administration sued Texas to maintain its exclusive jurisdiction for the southern border?

Why not ask Mr. Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (D), who controls the Customs and Border Protections facility? Was it because Secretary Mayorkas has continuously said that there is no “border crisis” and the border is “secure” despite his chief of the Border Patrol, Raul Ortiz, testifying under oath that there is a border crisis that was caused by the current administration?

Why not ask Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden’s “Border Czar,” who has only seen the border from out the windows of Air Force Two as she delivered “paper bags” stuffed with hundreds of millions of dollars to the leaders of Mexico and Guatemala and who said the “border is secure?”

Why not ask Mr. Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland (D), who heads the federal law enforcement agency that even has sufficient manpower to offer to counsel school boards?

Why not ask Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D), a New Yorker?

Why not ask the head of the House Judiciary committee Jerrod Nadler (D), a New Yorker who led an investigation of President Trump?

Why not ask U.S. Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, or Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, who is rumored to be a candidate to head the Democrats if Republicans win the House, so Speaker Pelosi can become the ambassador to Italy and avoid testifying about her involvement in Jan. 6?

Why have none of the above politicians been asked, or if asked, have agreed to become involved? Is it because the only Democratic politician who has visited the border is Rep. Henry Cuellar (D), who is running for re-election in his border district, who says “Biden has permitted 4.4 million illegals” to enter the U.S.?

Is it because Mayor Adams shattered the “Cone-of-silence” (credit to the show “Get Smart”) constructed by the Democrats to prevent any discussions of border issues by requesting federal help “due to the pressure the migrant ‘surge’ is placing on the Big Apple?”

Is it because the mayor destroyed the myth of sanctuary cities, which are cities whose municipal laws tend to protect illegal immigrants from deportation or prosecution, by a city of 18.867,000 requesting help for a “surge” of 1,900 migrants?

Where did the president “deport” the rest of the 4,400,000-plus who have passed through border towns under Biden?

The mayor may have realized the inconsistencies of N.Y. asking for federal help for a “surge” of 1,900, out of the 4.4 million migrants who have entered the U.S. under this president, who tried to use the approach of the fictional Br’er Rabbit, of using his wits to talk his way out of the conundrum he created, by saying “Here in New York, we will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms.”

To his credit, Mayor Adams said he sent a “fact finding” delegation to the southern border, which is more than any other member of his political party has done, although his reason was that he thought Texas was “turning the situation into a political sideshow.”

His adding that “Texas was being unresponsive” raises the question: unresponsive to whom?

The response to Mayor Adams by the Texas Republican Gov. Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was “Come on down” and investigate how Mayor Ruth Jenks of Eagle Pass is handling the 375,000 migrants that have invaded her town of 28,506, since October 2021.

Gov,. Abbott said “Adams talked the talk about being a sanctuary city but talk is cheap,” and now the mayor is condemning anyone who is pressing him to “walk the walk.”

In Texas lingo, “Talking the talk” means declaring yourself a sanctuary place, and “walking the walk” means not deporting migrants: is Mayor Adams the only Democratic mayor who is “talking the talk” but not “walking the walk?”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) of Chicago, population of 8,901,000, “deported” the 150 migrants out of Chicago to a Hampton Inn in a non-sanctuary Republican county, and Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) of D.C., population of 702,455, within hours of their arrivals “deported” 85-90% of the 7,000 migrants from her city, where 96% voted for the president who opened the border. A discussion of the sanctuary island of Martha’s Vineyard will be too lengthy to be included herein.

Since the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago and D.C., so loudly complained after receiving only tiny percentages of the 4,400,0000-plus border crossers, did Mayor Adams try to make his delegation “secret” to obfuscate where the president sent the rest of the 4.4 million migrants?

How many of the 4.4 million have been “deported” to your town?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”