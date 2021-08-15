Are the treatments as dangerous as the virus?

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Every person needs to do their own risk analysis to determine whether or not to get the experimental technology MRNA (don’t call it a vaccine!) injection authorized under emergency use. Hence, the need for fully informed consent as it pertains to vaccines, masks and lockdowns.

Legitimate COVID concerns notwithstanding, because society is pressuring people into getting the shot, I won’t reiterate their incongruent statements about the same, but I do have some questions for you.

What if you knew that Nobel Prize winning virologist Luc Montagnier has posited that mass vaccinations against the virus is creating the variants? This is similar to what happens when doctors over-prescribe antibiotics serving to create superbugs that are resistant to antibiotics. Moreover, we just sued the bejesus out of the drug companies for lying about the dangers associated with opioids, but now we trust them with an experimental technology because they are “scientists”?

What if you knew that the inventor of the MRNA technology, Dr. Roger Malone, now warns against its use for COVID because the gene-editing technology therein can cause your immune system to go haywire?

What if you knew that professor of medicine and research, Dr. Joel Hirschhon, is reporting extremely damaging blood clots, arising from both the vaccine and the virus, that present an entirely new phenomenon never seen before?

What if you knew that the primary test used to determine whether somebody had COVID, the PCR test, has been proven to be inconclusive upward of 90% of the time? Furthermore, the test cannot distinguish between \COVID and the flu. That explains how and why the flu allegedly disappeared during the last 18 months!

What if you knew that masks can lead to two related conditions, the first being low oxygen levels in the bloodstream (hypoxemia, which also facilitates the growth of cancer cells), and the second being increased carbon dioxide in the blood (hypercapnia)?

Wearing masks restrict inhaling fresh air while capturing exhaled carbon dioxide, not to mention associated social and psychological impairments. Moreover, dozens of studies prove masks are of negligible value against the spread of viruses.

What if you knew that some doctors believe the MRNA tech doesn’t work against the Delta variant because the variant has a different spike protein than the original “novel” COVID-19 virus, thereby rendering the “vaccine” obsolete?

What if you knew that the government couldn’t legally authorize the emergency use of the experimental technology MRNA, if suitable safe alternatives were available, and that explains the real reason they banned HCQ and Ivermectin!

What if you knew that the federal government has established a vaccine injury reporting system that a Harvard study has determined is under-reporting vaccine injuries and deaths by a factor of ten to one hundred percent?

What if you knew that researchers have determined that the numbers of deaths from all causes worldwide have scarcely spiked as a result of COVID? This is an indication that people didn’t die from COVID, they merely died with COVID via a highly dubious positive PCR test.

What if you knew that Dr. Anthony Fauci and his associates were researching COVID-type viruses with gain of function in America, but that the federal government shut them down because it was too dangerous? Consequently, they moved the research and the money to Wuhan, China in 2014!

If you knew these things, you would likely agree with Sen. Rand Paul, M.D.: “It’s time for us to resist: They can’t arrest all of us. We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.