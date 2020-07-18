Area Agency on Aging elects new members

Four new members were elected to the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council by the Advisory Council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

The new members are: Sally Saenger, of Santa Barbara; Cindy Deibert, of San Luis Obispo; Dorothy Schlitz, of Arroyo Grande; and Lisa Marie Frantz, of Paso Robles. They were elected to a two-year term of office.

Ms. Saenger has been a wellness and fitness instructor at Santa Barbara City College for over 30 years. She has also served on the SBCC Adult Education Community Council, SBCC Continuing Education Task Force and held a variety of leadership positions in the Continuing Education Instructors Association.

In addition, the Aging Advisory Council elected its officers for the new year.

Barry Jay Marks, of Lompoc, who has served on the council for six years as chair for two years, was elected chair for FY 2020/21.

Sharon McConnell, of Santa Maria, was elected Secretary, where she’ll be responsible for the documents of the Advisory Council.

The council is recruiting retired persons who are interested in helping senior citizens and advocating on issues and pending legislation.For more information, visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org or email seniors@KCBX.net.