ARGYROPOULOS, Efstratios “Elias”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Efstratios “Elias” Demetrios Argyropoulos, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and member of the Santa Barbara community. Elias passed away on November 23, 2022, at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to his family.

Elias was born on November 15, 1946, in Athens, Greece. He spent most of his youth in Oropos on the coast across from Evia with his family. In 1964, at the age of 18, he moved to Portland, Oregon where he had extended family with dreams and aspirations for a better future. Upon arriving, he adapted to his new surroundings and embraced the opportunities that came his way. He worked nights to pay for his apartment, and was only allowed to bring $250.00 from Greece. That was all they would allow out of the country.

Elias met his beloved wife in Los Angeles, and their love story began on the street where they both lived. They married shortly after, in 1975. Together, they built a loving family and shared 47 years of marriage, facing life’s joys and challenges hand in hand. Their love and devotion were an inspiration to all who knew them.

As a dedicated father, he was a pillar of support and guidance to his three children. He took great pride in watching them grow into compassionate, successful individuals. He had a special way of imparting wisdom and teaching life lessons, always encouraging his children to pursue their dreams and embrace their passions.

In addition to being a loving father, he cherished his role as a grandfather. He adored his grandchildren, whose playful laughter brought him immense joy. Elias treasured every moment spent with his grandchildren.

Education played a significant role in Elias’ life. He obtained an Associates of Arts from Multnomah College, which he attended because he didn’t know any English and that was the first year. He additionally graduated from Portland State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. His thirst for knowledge led him to film school at the University of Southern California before he decided to focus on a career in finance, where he would make a lasting impact.

His professional journey was marked by his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft. He built a successful career in finance in Los Angeles County, specializing in assisting emerging biotech companies during the 1980s. Throughout his professional life, Elias worked for esteemed institutions such as Paine Webber, Merrill Lynch, Drexel Burnham Lambert, Oppenheimer, and Shearson Lehman. His expertise, integrity, and commitment to excellence earned him the respect of his colleagues and peers.

Elias was a member of both Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church of Santa Barbara, CA and St. Nicholas Orthodox Church of Northridge, CA. where he found solace, spiritual guidance, and a sense of community. His faith was an integral part of his life and provided him with strength and comfort during difficult times.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Elias had a passion for baking, a skill he learned from his mother. He also had a deep appreciation for healthy organic foods, holistic health practices, and cutting-edge technology, particularly in the biotech space.

Elias was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Dimitri Argyropoulos, as well as his grandparents, Elias and Elpiniki Kokiousis. He leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory. He is survived by his beloved wife, two sons, a daughter, a brother, and his five cherished grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

A private memorial service to celebrate the life of Elias Argyropoulos was held on December 12th, 2022, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in Santa Barbara.

Elias was a remarkable individual who brought love, joy, and kindness into the lives of those around him. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts, and his spirit will continue to inspire us to live with purpose and cherish our loved ones. May he rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Elias’ name to USC Norris Cancer Center. These contributions will help carry on his legacy of compassion and support for the community.

Donations payable to:

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

c/o Mary Aalto

1450 Biggy Street, NRT, Room G501

Los Angeles, California 90089-9601

(include CSAC on the memo line)