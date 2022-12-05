Arise 5K raises over $20,000 for Bethel House

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Participants of the Arise 5K Annual Walk Run stroll on the coastline along Santa Barbara on Saturday.

On Saturday, over $20,000 was raised by Arise International, a nonprofit founded by local residents Keith and Mary Hudson, with its second annual 5k along Cabrillo Boulevard to benefit the Bethel House. The Bethel House is a women’s rehabilitation facility that is part of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Registration for the 5k started at 9 a.m. and the cost was $25. The walk started at 10 a.m.

“The funds raised are earmarked for redesigning the front and back patios where families come in and the design will be done by Cindi Weinert,” Mary Hudson, CEO of Arise International, told the News-Press.

The News-Press asked Ms. Hudson how the event went: “It was great! Since it rained until 2 a.m. last night, most people probably thought it was canceled, but it stayed dry and it was great. We had Stretch Lab, Art by Tanda, Montecito Gourmet Deli, F45 Gym, the Easter Team, The Turner Foundation, Bella Vista Estates, Adam’s Angels, Santa Barbara Trolley Company and Sol Wave. The William Lion Penzner Foundation was our major donor.”

Participants in the event dash to the finish line.

Ms. Hudson is also the mother of Katy Perry, who lives in Montecito with her fiance Orlando Bloom. Ms. Perry did not run in the race but did show up after the event, Ms. Hudson told the News-Press.

About 150 people participated in the 5k, Ms. Hudson estimated.

“It was great because of the music DJ Fab had going and we also had Drew Wakefield, of Cork and Fork Radio 805. Jude Foukuier of Ventura City Church also prayed before the event began,” said Ms. Hudson.

Annually, between 14 and 22 women live in the Bethel House and experience amazing transformations in their lives due to extensive treatment classes held there weekly, according to Ms. Hudson.

At left, participants of the Arise 5K Annual Walk Run make their way along the coast in Santa Barbara on Saturday. At right, Keith, Mary, and David Hudson stand in front of the balloon arch during the event.

“We go in every week and do Bible studies,” she said.

“We hold conferences twice a year in Hawaii and at Ventura City Church and sponsor 40 women every conference out of domestic violence shelters, for two nights and three days coaching them on how to leave their past behind and become victors not victims. I have been doing this for 16 years. They are worthy and have self worth. They don’t have to be under, they can be over. They are valuable to God and everyone else; they just need a new self-identity,” said Ms. Hudson.

To donate, go to https://www.arise5k.org/donate.

