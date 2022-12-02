Arise 5K run/walk to benefit Bethel House

Arise International, a nonprofit founded by local residents Keith and Mary Hudson, will host an Arise 5K Annual Walk and Run Saturday along Cabrillo Boulevard.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and costs $25. The walk starts at 10.

The Santa Barbara event will benefit the Bethel House, a women’s rehabilitation facility that is part of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

The proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing bedding and mattresses for the Bethel residents. This will be the first time in 15 years that the house has received new bedding, according to a news release.

“Annually between 20-24 (women) live in the Bethel house and experience amazing transformation in their lives due to extensive treatment classes held there weekly,” according to the release.

The event is being organized by Felici Events, and there will be food and music.

The Stretch Lab, Montecito Deli, Montecito Market, Blenders, Sol Wave and others will be providing gift cards and in-kind donations and operating booths. Select Portfolio, Armand Hammer Foundation, Bella Vista Estates, the William Lion Penzer foundation, Cathedral Oaks Club, Kim Cantin, the Easter Team, Bright Star Nursing, the F45 Gym, the Santa Barbara Trolley Company and others are helping to sponsor this great event.

You can walk, run, volunteer or just donate to the cause at www.arise5k.org

