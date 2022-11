COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Grammy nominee David Arkenstone and his friends will perform “A Winter’s Eve Concert” Dec. 23 at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

The Santa Barbara concert will feature heartwarming stories, dramatic visuals and special music.

Tickets cost $28 for general admission and $43 for VIP seats.

For tickets, go to www.davidarkenstone.com.

— Dave Mason