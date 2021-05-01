Arlington Theatre to reopen May 21

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Arlington Theatre is officially reopening on May 21, just in time for its 90th anniversary celebration.

On May 21, 22 and 23, the theater is offering free popcorn with each ticket purchase, and all movie tickets are just $5. In addition, free organ music will be provided at 12:30 p.m. May 22, and no tickets are needed for the performance.

Tickets are now on sale for the Arlington’s 90th anniversary celebration. Showings of “Ghostbusters,” “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” and “Blade Runner – The Final Cut” will be available for $5 apiece.

Visit metrotheatres.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the reopening.

