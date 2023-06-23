Armed Services Committee advances proposal to strengthen nuclear cybersecurity standards

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

A new bipartisan measure seeks to close gaps identified by independent review of U.S. nuclear systems.

The House Armed Services Committee approved a measure proposed by U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., Thursday morning to strengthen the cybersecurity practices for the U.S. nuclear weapons system.

“I am glad that this bipartisan proposal received bipartisan support from our Armed Services Committee,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement. “That my colleagues recognized that our proposal is a straightforward pathway to ensuring we have no reason to doubt the security of our most dangerous weapon systems.”

A report from the Government Accountability Office published in September found that the National Nuclear System Administration was behind in cybersecurity practices.

The measure would set up a Cybersecurity Risk Inventory, Assessment, and Mitigation Working Group within the Department of Defense, requiring them to inventory nuclear systems at risk, and develop and implement a strategy for meeting the recommendations of the GAO report.

“A ready and resilient nuclear force is critical to American deterrence,” said Rep. Gallagher. “I am proud to co-sponsor this bipartisan effort to ensure that the systems keeping our nuclear forces capable are cyber secure.”

The proposal still needs to be briefed to Congress within 120 days of the enactment of the proposed language, then submitted as a complete strategy to the Armed Services committees by April 1, 2025.

