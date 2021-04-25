Armenians have record of anti-Semitism

The Armenian lobby makes calls on the Biden administration and the U.S. Senate to classify its suffering in 1915-1921 as a “genocide.”

This would further contribute to a one-sided approach that ignores the suffering of the other side — the Turks, Kurds, Azerbaijanis, Circassians, Laz, and other people from the Armenian-Russian invasion in 1914. Equally bad is that it would escalate tensions, resolve no issues whatsoever, and involve the U.S. in something it does not need. Even worse, it will further embolden the ethnic Armenian lobby’s corrupt influence on politicians.

Such calls spur a historical allegation that has never been historically or legally substantiated.

In fact, on Aug. 20, 2009, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reached an important verdict, that an obscure California law from 2000, which codified the allegations of “Armenian genocide,” was unconstitutional, and interfered with the federal government’s foreign affairs powers.

In February 2012, the same court threw out another similar lawsuit. Hence, both the executive and the judicial branches are of the opinion that the allegations of “Armenian genocide” are neither helpful nor correct.

Armenia and the Armenian diaspora have become hostages of their own propaganda, where instead of improving relations with its neighbors, chief among them Turkey, and thus significantly improving the lives of all Armenians, they are playing along with the strategic plan devised a century ago by France and Russia against Ottoman Empire.

Furthermore, Armenia and Armenians have a long-standing record of anti-Semitism and very close defense, security, financial and nuclear cooperation with Iran.

As a Turkic-American voter and taxpayer, I don’t understand why the U.S. should be dragged into this mess.

Murat Okçuoğlu

Santa Barbara