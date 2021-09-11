ARMOGEDA, Dustin

Our friend Dustin Armogeda was born on Friday, September 11th 1987, and left this world on Sunday, August 8th 2021. He is survived by his wife Rachel, his mother Donna, family, friends, and animals he cared for. He now walks side by side with his Grandpa Joe. Dustin served in the Marines, and will be honored at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on Friday, September 10th at 9 am. A gathering will be held in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday, September 11th, at 12 pm at the Douglas Preserve to celebrate this beautiful and gentle soul.