ARMOUR, Joan Allen

May 17, 1929 – December 21, 2022

93

Simsbury, CT and Montecito, CA

Joan Armour, a resident of Casa Dorinda in Montecito, CA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, after a brief illness.

Joan was born on May 17, 1929, in Buffalo, NY to Dr. Thomas G. Allen and Doris Robinson Allen. Joan was a graduate of Buffalo Seminary and Middlebury College. While attending Middlebury, she met Norman Armour, the love of her life, who she married in June of 1953.

Joan and Norman settled in Simsbury, CT where they lived for over 50 years and raised their five children. She was very active in Simsbury with her family and friends; playing tennis and bridge, and volunteering with many organizations, including the library board, Child and Family Services, McLean Home, and others in the greater Hartford community. Joan loved spending time in, on, or by the water. She had soft spot for animals, rescuing several. She was renowned for her delicious treats, including Christmas toffee and sticky buns.

For the past 14 years, Joan and Norman lived in California, where she quickly developed a new group of friends. She was constantly active, always on the move; swimming, playing bridge, visiting with friends, sightseeing and relaxing at the beach in Carpinteria with Norman and family.

Joan will be remembered for her outgoing nature, the constant giving of her time, and her care for others, as well as her great love for family. She had a huge heart and expressed it in everything she did. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, Norman, and is survived by five children – Paul, John, Sarah, Tim and Becky; thirteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Santa Barbara Humane; 5399 Overpass Road Santa Barbara, CA 93111 or at sbhumane.org.