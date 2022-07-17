ARNESON, Pamela

Pamela Bozena Arneson passed away after a lengthy illness on June 11, 2022 at the age of 75. The loss of her vibrant, fun-loving personality will be greatly felt by all who knew her.

Pamela was born on July 5, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA. Her parents, Robert and Bozena Rose, raised Pam and her brother Wink in a loving home. A competitive swimmer during her teenage years, Pam was a nationally ranked record holder in the butterfly stroke. She attended Stephens College in Colombia, Missouri for two years, and then graduated with a degree in English at UCSB.

Pam first met Eric Arneson as a young girl when she was training at a school for competitive swimmers in Ventura. Later, the two corresponded while Eric was serving in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, they married and moved to Santa Barbara where Eric accepted a job offer with the S.B. Recreation Dept. They had two sons: Corey (deceased) and Chad. Pam and Eric were married for 53 years and were well-known in Santa Barbara as sports and recreation devotees.

Pam was an ardent supporter of her family’s athletic pursuits–especially volleyball! She spent hundreds of hours watching her sons Corey and Chad play volleyball for SBHS. She was known to wear her green and gold beads to cheer on the Dons at all the games, and volunteered in the refreshment booth. For over 11 years Pam worked alongside her husband Eric and son Chad at the East Beach volleyball courts as they facilitated the CA Beach Volleyball Association’s adult and youth tournaments. In recent years Pam attended many SBHS volleyball games to watch her son Chad Arneson coach the SBHS team. She was very proud of Chad, and as the “Coach’s Mom” was greeted affectionately by players and spectators alike.

Pam Arneson was a people person. Early in her career, she worked as a leader for the UCSB Alumni Vacation Center. Her outgoing friendliness served her well in her role at Westmont College as the Associate Director of Alumni and Parent Relations, a job she held for 15 years. She volunteered for the Santa Barbara community as a member of the S.B. Rescue Mission Auxiliary and Junior League.

Pam lived her life energetically. She loved the ocean. She could be found combing the beaches of Santa Barbara at dawn to collect colorful sea glass that had washed up on shore, which she then fashioned into creative works of art. A music enthusiast, Pam attended concerts and master classes at the Music Academy of the West, which filled her summers with joy. Pam was an avid reader, enthusiastically discussing her favorite reads with anyone who asked her for a book recommendation. She relished watching new movies on Netflix, but insisted on reading the book version of a new series before seeing it on the screen. Pam enjoyed traveling with Eric on beach trips to Hawaii, Fiji, Tahiti, and Costa Rica, and took trips to Italy and other fun locations with friends.

A woman of strong faith in Christ, Pam was a member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church for 35 years, where she served as a deacon. She attended various community Bible studies. She firmly believed in the power of prayer, and shared prayer requests with several small prayer groups, one of which was ongoing in her life for over 40 years. Her hope and strength in God never wavered during life’s most difficult moments.

Pam is survived by her husband Eric Arneson, her son Chad Arneson, her brother Wink Rose Roberts, a niece Terin Kramer, nephews Declan and Eden Kramer, and a cousin Chris Sinclair and wife Sherry. Other extended family members include: Kristy Wright, Rashad Wright, Nathan and Annadee Wright, Elijah, Isabella, and Isaiah Wright.

A service celebrating Pam Arneson’s life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Rd., Santa Barbara, CA. All who knew and loved Pam are invited. To make it a true celebration, guests are encouraged to wear casual Hawaiian shirts or clothing in the colors of the ocean or sea glass. Gifts to honor Pam may be directed to the S.B. Rescue Mission.

Pam was a very bright light in the lives of all who knew her—a dear wife, loving mother, loyal friend, and woman of faith. Although she is sorely missed by so many, there is comfort and joy in knowing that Pam is home in the arms of the

Lord she loved.