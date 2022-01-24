Arnold A&L Education Initiative to help UCSB

UCSB has announced the creation of the Arnhold A&L Education Initiative. Benefactors John and Jody Arnhold continue to support UCSB with this new gift of $1.145 million over three years.

According to UCSB, the Arnholds’ generosity has made a significant impact on the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts, UCSB athletics and more. This includes support for students and production in theater and dance, the English Department and recently the opening of the new Arnhold Tennis Center.

The initiative is designated to sustain UCSB Arts & Lectures’ mission of educating, entertaining and inspiring the university’s students and members of the surrounding community.

The initiative will also support upcoming residencies with world-renowned artists like Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis who will perform a virtual assembly for K-12 students from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with its Jazz for Young People program titled “What Does Jazz Mean?” at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4.

The presentation will be live streamed from The Granada for local schools, while UCSB Black Studies students who have been invited to observe can participate in a post-performance Q&A with the artists.

Tickets for JLCO’s 8 p.m. Feb. 4 performance are available at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=4720.

“The arts stimulate the imagination,so exposing students to those at the top of their craft will enhance the educational experience at UCSB. Students will think bigger, dream bigger and create bigger,” said UCBS alumnus John Arnhold.

In a news release, UCSB noted Mr. and Mrs. Arnhold love the opportunities that they can make available for students,

“The Arnholds’ gift is truly visionary. It will allow Arts & Lectures to fulfill our mission to serve our campus and community with robust residencies and arts education programs with some of today’s most prolific performers,” said Celesta M. Billeci, the Arts & Lectures’ Miller McCune executive director.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com