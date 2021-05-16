ARNOLD, Iris Maya Eleniak

Iris Maya Eleniak Arnold was a lover of life who smiled from the inside, out and lit up every corner of her world. We said goodbye to this shining light on February 15th, 2021 due to an unexpected illness, in Carpinteria, CA, her favorite place to be. She took her last breath, holding the hand of William Arnold, the love of her life.



Iris had 3 children and one grandchild, her “red headed fox,” who will forever miss her physical presence but will continue to call upon her as the best friend that she was to us, and will always be.



Iris was a real estate and executive property manager, but most of all a caregiver to her own mother, Irina, her brother, Michael, loving husband, Bill, her children, grandchild, and every friend she had.



That is who Iris was during her time on this earth; a loving, generous, wickedly funny, lover of Life and (not unknown to a bit of mischief making now and then). Those she loved, she loved fiercely. She loved gardening in the sea breeze and sunshine. She loved reading, playing games, the clouds and most of all, laughing. And this is how we will forever see you, mom. Free as a bird, laughing. Your smile will light up the sky and our hearts, eternally.



We ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Iris’ name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital http://www.stjude.org



