ARONSON, MaryAnn and Robert “Bob”

MaryAnn Aronson died very peacefully at the age of 79 in Napa Valley, CA on May 5, 2021. She is survived by her children David Joel Sciuto (Montecito, CA), Esther Joy McEntire (St. Helena, CA), Micah Joseph Sciuto (Oahu, HI). Mary Ann was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Tullahoma, TN. She worked for the Credit Union of Santa Barbara, Store Manager Yost Appliance and Front Desk Manager SB Hotel Group (Inn by the Harbor). She raised three children with laughter, hugs and kisses, and the knowledge of Jehovah God Almighty. She would pray every night with her young children. She was an avid reader of the Bible starting at age 7 to her death at 79. She knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that she had found the truth of the Bible, the past, the present and the future promises of Jehovah God. She never missed a meeting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and truly loved her international brotherhood of true friends around the earth. She helped numerous people to learn about Jehovah and have faith in, true justice and true peace, to be found through God’s government. She was very kind, patient, and had a contagious laugh. We lost an amazing woman in MaryAnn. We know that Jehovah will “heal the broken-hearted” as Psa. 147:3 states, and that there is no darkness too dark for Jehovah to find us and comfort us. Like MaryAnn, her family strongly believes in the resurrection promise found in the Bible very soon to come on earth. (Rev. 21:3,4; Psa. 37:29) In 1984 she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Aronson and together they raised their children with a deep love for each other.

MaryAnn’s zoom funeral will be held on Sat. June 5th @ 2PM.

Robert “Bob” Aronson died peacefully at the age of 78 in Napa Valley, CA on Sept 6, 2020. He is survived by his children David Joel Sciuto, Esther Joy McEntire, Micah Joseph Sciuto, Debi Pizzo Greenwood (Lancaster, CA) Robert Greenwood (Valencia, CA) Dove Harrington (Nipomo, CA). Bob was born in Chicago IL on Feb. 5, 1942. Bob served in the Vietnam war as a Field Hospital Medic. He was stationed in Fort Hamilton NY and Stuttgart Germany. After honorable discharge he opened Bob’s Mirrors in Chicago IL. Upon his arrival to Santa Barbara, he worked for the Santa Barbara News-Press, TMC phone sales and several insurance companies. Bob was raised in a Jewish and Lutheran home. With Bob’s religious background, and then serving as a medic for the military and being decorated as a marksman, he became disillusioned as to the God he thought he believed in. In 1972 he lost a daughter in death and repeatedly asked “If there is a God, why does he allow wickedness and grief?” After a knock on his door by Jehovah’s Witnesses he spent countless hours trying to disprove their beliefs. After an intense study of the Bible itself in Hebrew and Greek, with all his Bible translations lined up, he could not disprove the beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses or the promise the Bible holds out of a resurrection on earth. It filled the void in his heart when he knew he would see his daughter again in the resurrection, promised by God. (Titus 1:2) He was baptized that same year at the Ventura Fairgrounds. He passionately wanted all to know of God’s government that would bring true justice for all of mankind. He never missed meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and studied the Bible with many people with a passion for truth. He married the love of his life in MaryAnn and was a true romantic with cards, roses, and gifts for over 36 years. He truly was the best father we could ever have. We were so grateful for a spiritual loving father. He enjoyed going to LA Dodger games and Cubs games at Wrigley Field. He also loved the excitement of taking the kids grunion hunting and watching them surf at Ledbetter beach! We look forward to the time when he will be resurrected to a paradise earth, where he will see his reflection in a lake and say, “I made it.” This was his dying wish. Zoom funeral was held Oct. 3, 2020, with over 600 in attendance.

He was a dearly loved man.

Thank you to the hundreds of friends who have given such unending love and support to Bob, MaryAnn, and our entire family. Thank you for Hospice of Santa Barbara and Collabria Hospice Napa Valley, Alexander Gardens of Santa Barbara and St. Helena Home Care for their excellent caregiving skills and loving bedside manner. Thank you for the cards, the flowers, the encouraging scriptures, the meals, and your genuine love. We will never forget it.