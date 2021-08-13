ARREDONDO, Sergio, Jr.

Sergio Arredondo, Jr. passed away on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was born September 13, 1977 in Roswell, New Mexico. Sergio was a lifelong Santa Ynez Valley resident. He attended College School District from kindergarten through eighth grade, then attended Santa Ynez Valley High School. Sergio loved being outdoors, he loved fishing and camping at Gaviota and Refugio Beach. He was a caring, optimistic, friend to all. Sergio is survived by many loved ones including his parents Sergio and Bertha Arredondo, his children Tyler and Samantha, his sisters Carolyn Aragonez, Diana Zepeda (Guadalupe), Lorena Arredondo (Bobby Meneley), Toni Smith (Justyn), and his brother Paul Arredondo. He was adored by his many nieces and nephews and will be missed dearly by all.

Services were held Wednesday, July 21st at Old Mission Santa Ines, in Solvang, California. Interment services will be private.