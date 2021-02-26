Arrests made during protest at San Marcos preserve

By ANNELISE HANSHAW

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

Protesters arrived at the San Marcos Foothill Preserve just before 5 a.m. Thursday as bulldozers approached to begin carving a road for a development called The Terrace at San Marcos Preserve.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office had been monitoring the development site since 9 p.m. Wednesday and arrested eight protestors and issued one citation, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

A group known as Save San Marcos Foothills, which is raising money to purchase the affected land, would like to pause construction in time for it to buy the land.

Protesters were at San Marcos Foothill Preserve Thursday to seek a delay in construction at the development site for The Terrace at San Marcos Preserve, where bulldozers were carving a road.