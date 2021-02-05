Arrests made in double homicide

By MITCHELL WHITE

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two people have been arrested in connection with last month’s double homicide that occurred in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, which claimed the lives of a pair of 19-year-old residents.

During a press conference at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Sheriff Bill Brown announced that 21-year-old Brian Munoz and 24-year-old Joshua Isaac Vega have been taken into custody. Two others, including a 32-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were also arrested as a result of the service of warrants that were served at four different residences in the city of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Munoz was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, multiple special circumstances, robbery, criminal conspiracy and committing a felony in the benefit of a criminal street gang. Mr. Vega was arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal conspiracy, Sheriff Brown said.

The other arrests stem from an unrelated narcotics charge and an outstanding no-bail warrant for a violation of probation, he added.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigates two shooting victims in January in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects had been arrested in connection with the double homicide.



