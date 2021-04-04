Arrests made in fatal shooting

Two juveniles were arrested Friday night in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night on the city’s Eastside, police said.

The juveniles, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, both of Santa Barbara whose identities were withheld, were booked into Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. The suspects are also accused of special circumstances of gang activity, as well as felony special allegations for the use of a gun, Lt. Shawn Hill, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said in a news release.

Detectives also arrested 39-year-old Irene Fernandez, of Santa Barbara. Ms. Fernandez was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory for a felony with special circumstances and gang murder with use of a firearm. She was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The victim, Jesus Espinoza-Maldonado, 23, of Oxnard, was transported to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting. He succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Eucalyptus Hill Road. The incident prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place for a time. Several patrol units searched the area for a time, including the police department’s armored Bearcat vehicle, SWAT personnel, Sheriff’s K9 units and an air support helicopter.

In announcing the arrests, Lt. Hill said the investigation into the shooting is continuing and no additional details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department by calling 805-897-2300.

email: mwhite@newspress.com