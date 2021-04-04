ARRIOLA, Florence Helen

Florence Arriola, known as ‘Sis’ was born in Missouri on January 19, 1945 to parents Milo and Florence Rains. She was the 5th-born child out of 10 siblings.

She is survived by her two sisters; Becky Rains and Linda Pulliam. Sis was married to Louie Arriola, Jr. for 52 years.

The couple spent their lives living in Santa Ynez, CA on the Indian Reservation with their beautiful dogs whom Sis was absolutely crazy about. Sis was well known as a sweet, kind-hearted women.

She made friends everywhere she went, most of them being from the casino where Sis and Louie liked to spend most of their time together, when they weren’t home with their dogs.

Sis passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on March 24, 2021.The impact Sis made on the people around her will never be forgotten. She was definitely one in a million.

She will be greatly missed.

We love you Sis.

KI~NO~YI

“Until we meet again”

The Funeral Services are as follows:

April 9th, 2021 6 to 8pm. Rosary-Viewing at Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard.

April 10th, 2021 10am. Mass of Christian Burial at Old Mission Santa Ines Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.

Reception following at the Santa Ynez Chumash Casino ‘Poolside’ from 12 noon to 3pm.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors