Arroyo Hondo prepares for regeneration

Arroyo Hondo Preserve, a 782-acre canyon located between Refugio State Beach and Gaviota Beach, suffered damage from the Alisal Fire.

Plants, trees and utility poles burned. Water lines, a well pump and the well’s solar line were damaged by the fire and firefighters’ dozer work on the property.

Historic adobe, the discovery barn, family picnic area, and other historic structures and interpretive signs remained intact as of Thursday afternoon.

Meredith Hendricks, executive director of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, which manages the preserve, told the News-Press that staff evacuated Monday afternoon.

“Once we know that everyone is safe and that the crisis is over, we will pivot into regeneration,” she said. “One thing that follows in fire is certain plants come up specifically after fire and need ash to regenerate.”

The property has not burned since the 1950s.

She said staff will “let Mother Nature take its course” and “replant where appropriate.”

“From the photos I’ve seen, all those different plant communities have burned,” Ms. Hendricks said. “The next concern we have after the fire is the water.”

When staff return to the property, they will assess the land for hazards. The trail will remain closed to the public.

She has spoken with firefighters who plan to return with a dozer and regrade the property where they had disturbed the land for protection.

Ms. Hendricks believes the wildlife will make a quick return because of the stream that carries salmon from the ocean. “We know the water is a critical resource for them,” she said.

Community members have offered to help, but the Land Trust is not yet sure what needs the property has.

“People have a deep connection to the preserve,” Ms. Hendricks said. “We really operate it as a community resource, so people are very eager to support us as we regroup.”

“COVID really reminded people how important it is to get outside. And this fire reminded us how vulnerable we are and how important it is to have places like this to create a natural buffer in our land,” she said.

Firefighters have been “great partners” during this time, she said.

The preserve is closed until further notice.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com