ARROYO, Maria Magdalena Ochoa

Our beloved Nena made her way to her heavenly home on September 18, 2022. Born in Coalcoman, Michoacán, Mexico on June 2, 1951. She arrived in Santa Barbara with her family in 1968. Nena had a great and deep love for her family and she delighted in helping to raise her many nieces and nephews. To Nena, these were very much her own children and when they grew up and had children of their own she became the grandmother to those youngsters.

Nena was the Aunt who never missed a birthday, an anniversary, or any holiday celebration. She was always there to share the special moments and the seemingly little things that hold a

family together.

Nena was predeceased by her mother, Maria Ochoa Vasquez, her father, Rogelio Arroyo Arias, her brothers Rogelio and Rigoberto Arroyo, and her sister Emma Gutierrez. She leaves behind surviving brothers Ricardo, Roberto, and Raul Arroyo and sister Bertha Hernandez to mourn her passing.

Although we know that our dear Nena is in a far better place she is deeply missed and will be forever loved by those that she has left behind.

Please join our family in saying our “goodbyes” at a rosary service at our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 East Sola Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. This will be followed by a mass at the same location at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5th. All are welcome.