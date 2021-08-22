ARROYO, Rigoberto “Chicho”

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend peacefully departed Santa Barbara on his journey home to heaven on the evening of August 5, 2021. He was surrounded by many family and friends who loved him dearly and who wished to be present to say their “goodbyes.” He was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, on September 5, 1952. As a young man of 15 years of age he traveled to beautiful Santa Barbara with his family and he never looked back. This is where he met and married his wonderful wife, Elena, and where they raised their four children.

He is remembered with great love by his wife Elena, his two daughters Elenita, Emma, his two sons Beto ,Luis, and his 10 grandchildren. He also leaves behind his 2 sisters and his 3 brothers. Chicho had a huge personality, had a passion for roosters, he was kind, generous human being who believed in a simplicity of living a life surrounded by those that you love. He always tried to find a positive in everyone. He taught us strength and courage in the face of adversity and to never forget where we came from. He also taught us to love and appreciate one another. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

We would love everyone who knew and love him to join us for his services. Memorial Services will be held on August 26, 2021, Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, 221 Nopal St., Santa Barbara, California. Mass on August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church with interment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave, Santa Barbara, California.