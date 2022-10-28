Arsonist sentenced for Hollister Ranch fire

The man convicted of starting a fire at Hollister Ranch has been sentenced to more than 200 days behind bars and placed on felony probation, prosecutors said.

Edward Junior Macklin, who pleaded guilty to one count of arson of a structure or forest, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 268 days and felony probation, Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore said. He also is required to register as an arsonist.

In pleading guilty, Mr. Macklin admitted starting the fire on March 12 in the Hollister Ranch area between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon. The fire burned more than 120 acres of forest land across five properties within Hollister Ranch.

He was sentenced in the Lompoc division of Superior Court. His conviction is a felony and is a strike offense in California.

The March 12 fire started in Hollister Ranch in the Del Norte Road area.

Following an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the defendant was charged with felony arson, misdemeanor trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other charges were dismissed in exchange for his pleading guilty to felony arson as someone “who did willfully, unlawfully and maliciously set fire to and burn … a structure or forest land located at 146 Hollister Ranch Road,” prosecutors said in the complaint filed against him.

He faced a special allegation of committing arson with aggravating factors because two firefighters were injured as a result of his offense.

A witness allegedly placed Mr. Macklin at the scene when the fire broke out. Investigators found drug paraphernalia and three lighters in his backpack, in addition to one he allegedly carried on him.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com