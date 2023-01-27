Art and wellness workshop in Ventura

VENTURA — An art and wellness workshop for adults will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St.
Kathleen Kaller and Kimmy Braget are the instructors.
The cost for the Ventura workshop is $98.
|“We will use Reiki, sound and meditation to clear any energetic blocks that are stored in the chakras (body centers) and open ourselves up creatively,” Ms. Kaller said. “Using inspiration from this healing process, we will then play, express and create with collage work. Supplies and snacks are included. Please bring a yoga mat or pillow to sit on.”
Added Ms. Braget, “Reiki is an energy healing technique that promotes relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety through gentle touch. Reiki practitioners use their hands to deliver energy to your body, improving the flow and balance of your energy to support healing. “Mikao Usui developed reiki in the early 1900s, deriving the term from the Japanese words rei, meaning ‘universal,’ and ki, which refers to the vital life force energy that flows through all living things.”— Marilyn McMahon