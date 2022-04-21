Santa Barbara Studio Artists host event for Cottage Health’s Healing Arts Program

At right, “Paddle Tracks on Choppy Sea,” by Kimberly Pratt. At left, Abstract No. 14, encaustics, oil on panel, by Susan Tibbles.

Thirty artists in a variety of media will auction their works at a fundraiser for Cottage Health’s Healing Arts Program, which will add more than 1,200 pieces of local artwork to Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Solvang.

The silent auction will include sculpture, mixed media, glass, mosaics, fabric and photography to enhance healing, inspire patients, visitors and staff and celebrate the Central Coast.

“Art, Bocce and Bites” takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at a private residence in Hope Ranch. Tickets are $100 and on sale at www.santabarbarastudioartists.com/silent-art-auction-fundraiser.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists are hosting the event, which is also a fundraiser for them.

At left, “Check – Love” by Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, oil on canvas. Center, Untitled mixed media on paper by Francis Scorzelli. At right, “Portals 26,” works on paper, by Kerrie Smith.



“The Healing Arts Program at Cottage Health is part of a worldwide movement in health care,” according to Annette Ridenour, president of Aesthetics, which is assisting Cottage Health in planning and implementing its program. “Exposure to the arts has been shown to be an effective way to enhance patient care, ease stress for patients and guests, raise staff satisfaction, reduce use of pain medicine and shorten hospital stays.” “Every day, low-cost, high-impact arts programs are calming, soothing, uplifting and restoring patients — reducing their suffering, empowering them to move forward, lifting the quality of their days, giving them solace, and supporting those who love them, care for them and care about them.”

Participating artists include Pamela Benham, Danuta Bennett, Wendy Brewer, Ben Brode, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, Cheryl Doty, Pam Enticknap and Angie Ferraro, Peggy Ferris, Betsy Gallery, Rosemarie Gebhart, Kevin Gleason, Ruth Ellen Hoag, Jane Hurd, Francine Kirsch, Onno Ron Kok and Cynthia Martin.

Others are Marilyn McRae, Patti Post, Kimberly Pratt, Cathy Quiel, Rob Robinson, Ann Sander, Francis Scorzelli, Kerrie Smith, Susan Tibbles, Susan Tortorici, Marlene Struss, Dorene White and Gerry Winant.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital devotes its floors to various themes for art work.



As Cottage plans new hospital buildings, Central Coast artists are invited to submit concepts and samples of their work to be incorporated into architectural designs. Pieces include sculpture, mixed media, glass, mosaics, fabric and photography.

Thanks in part to its Healing Arts collection, the renovated and expanded Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been named one of the most beautiful in the country.

Each floor of its new buildings has a common theme for the art:

— First floor: Santa Barbara architecture.

— Second floor: Water, beaches and seascapes.

— Third floor: Flora, gardens and landscapes.

“Pieces are placed throughout the hospital, including in patient rooms,” said Ms. Ridenour. “The hospital’s Landmark Collection highlights 45 pieces as focal points, which are located in the lobby, the gardens, on terraces, in elevator landings, waiting rooms and corridor niches.”

“Sisters on the Bluff, Devereux,” by Rob Robinson, oil on canvas.



Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a not-for-profit trade organization of professionals who maintain working studios in Santa Barbara. Members are selected for the quality of their work and exhibition history.

“Most of our artists have gravitated to Santa Barbara from all over the United States and abroad as well as from many different schools because they find it a congenial and inspiring environment in which to conduct their business,” said Mr. Scorzelli, president.

“Our purpose is to increase the audience for individual artists and to promote awareness of Santa Barbara as an art destination. By doing so, we aim to have a positive influence on the incomes and reputations of the many artists who have chosen to live here.”

