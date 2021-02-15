Art display added to Pardall Gardens

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has added a new public art exhibition at Pardall Garden in Isla Vista.

Titled “Runway,” the large-scale, bright sculptural pavilions are installed at Pardall Gardens, at 6514 Pardall Road through May.

“Public art adds enormous value and richness to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of communities,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said in a statement. “I am thrilled that this installation will help to foster a sense of community pride, a sense of belonging, and enhance the quality of life for Isla Vistans with creativity and artistic expression.”

The pavilions were designed by Greg Corso and Molly Hunker of the award-winning design and architecture collaborative SPORTS as a commission by the Santa Barbara Museum of Contemporary Art. The artwork has popped up around the county since 2017. The work responds to the vivid light and colorful skyscapes of the area. The modular structure seeks to connect visitors to the natural landscape — and each other.

“IVRPD is thrilled to host the installation at Pardall Gardens for its modern design elements that blend nature with architecture, for its brilliant use of color and light, and for the connection it fosters between people and parks within the Isla Vista Community,” Kimberly Kiefer, general manager of the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, said in a statement. “More so than ever, we believe it is important that people have access to safe and engaging outdoor recreational spaces, and the Runaway Art installation is a wonderful collaborative opportunity between IVRPD and Santa Barbara County that enhances the parkgoer’s experience.”

Since forming in 2010, SPORTS has designed and constructed a number of large-scale architectural installations around the country. Deeply engaging, their work promotes fresh and unexpected experiences in the built environment.

Additional resources for the exhibition are available on the Office of Arts & Culture website at www.sbac.ca.gov.

— Mitchell White