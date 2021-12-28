Art exhibit to feature Van Gogh and his influences

COURTESY PHOTO

“Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources,” will feature more than 100 works from 25 museums.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is partnering with the Columbus Museum of Art to present Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources, an exhibition featuring 20 works by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to experience works by the famous painter as well as more than 75 works of art by those who inspired him, featuring more than 100 works from 25 museums in total. It will run from Feb. 27 to May 22.

Through Vincent’s Eyes presents iconic works by Van Gogh from all periods of his career and features past artists and well as his contemporaries to show his sophisticated knowledge of a wide variety of art.

Other than paintings, the exhibition is also the first to include 17 first-edition novels revered by Van Gogh from the likes of Charles Dickens, George Eliot and more.

The Santa Barbara community is offering “Van Gogh in Santa Barbara”-related public programs around the city during the run of the show.

On March 13 and 14, the SBMA will host a symposium and scholars’ day featuring art historians, conservators and museum curators to discuss the exhibition.

More information regarding the exhibition as well as advance tickets can be found at sbma.net.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com