The Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store, 302 E. Cota St., will be closed from Wednesday through Friday for deep cleaning, organizing and preparation for the holidays.

Anyone wishing to donate materials is asked to hold on to their donations until the following week.

Interested parties can stop by the store to check out the changes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

– Marilyn McMahon