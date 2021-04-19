Art From Scrap store to reopen Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA — Art From Scrap’s Creative Reuse Store, 302 E. Cota St., will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

New store hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

To promote customer and employee health, a large ventilation and air filtration system has been installed as well as a plexiglass screen for the counter. A total of six customers will be allowed in at a time.

Art From Scrap’s creative reuse materials will still be available in its online store at shop.exploreecology.org and on the eBay store at www.ebay.com/usr/artfromscrapcreativereuse.

Art From Scrap is a program of nonprofit Explore Ecology.

— Marilyn McMahon