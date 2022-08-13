Art historian to speak at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

COURTESY PHOTO

Art historian Alexander Alberro will give a talk Aug. 31 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. At right is Jesús Rafael Soto’s “ Homenaje al humano,” wood and aluminum work from the series, “An American Portrait, 1776-1976” (1975). The work is in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art collection and is a gift from Transworld Art (© 2021 Atelier Soto / DR).

Art historian Alexander Alberro will present “Activating the Spectator by Reshaping the Aesthetic Field: Op, Kinetic and Participatory Art at Mid-Century” at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

Mr. Alberro will explore the development of a research-based artistic practice that fused abstract art with mathematics, science and technology in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The stated goal of the artists involved was to demystify the creative process in favor of an objective investigation of visual phenomena. Mr. Alberro will address how and why these experiments evolved into a greater concern with the participation of art spectators.

Mr. Alberro is a professor of art history at Barnard College of Columbia University in New York City. His writings have been published in a broad range of journals and exhibition catalogs, and he is the author of “Conceptual Art and the Politics of Publicity “ (MIT, 2004) and “Abstraction in Reverse: The Reconfigured Spectator in Mid-twentieth Century Latin American Art”(Chicago, 2017).

He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including fellowships from the Howard Foundation, National Endowment for the Humanities and Whitney Museum of American Art.

Currently, Mr. Alberro is completing a book-length study of the newly-formed transnational web of individuals and institutions that has in the past three decades fundamentally changed the nature of contemporary art, exploring not only what has led to this complex transformation but also the impact it has had on the current conditions of artistic practice.

Admission for the talk is free for SBMA members and $5 for students and nonmembers. Tickets are available at tickets.sbma.net.

Visitors who plan to attend the event must show proof of being fully vaccinated with a booster (if eligible) or, in some cases, supply a negative COVID-19 medical test result (taken within 72 hours before each event), along with an official photo ID, before entering the venue. All visitors must also follow SBMA’s mask policy and wear a mask while attending events in SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium.

