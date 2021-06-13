Art meets the science of butterflies

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is offering an online workshop on butterflies and watercolor.

SANTA BARBARA — Here’s your chance to fly into the world of watercolor and butterflies.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is offering “Butterflies: Wax Resist Watercolor,” an online Arts Meet Science workshop. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 10 on Zoom.

Viewers get to explore butterfly life cycles, taxonomy and anatomy with Kim Zsembik, the museum’s Butterfly Pavilion senior manager.

Then artist Hilary George will lead a butterfly cut and painting tutorial. The lesson will cover wet and dry techniques, scumbling, lifting, sgraffito, glazing, wax resist and more.

Students in the online workshop can pick up art supplies by 10:30 a.m. July 10 at the museum, 2559 Puesta del Sol. To do that, register by July 9.

If you want supplies shipped, register by July 2.

Supplies include watercolor brush, wax stick, two 4-by-6-inch watercolor paper postcards, watercolor practice paper, specialized watercolor pigments in paint pallet tray and washi tape.

The program is sponsored by an anonymous fan of science and art.

To learn how to sponsor programs, email Melissa Baffa at mbaffa@sbnature2.org.

For more information about the museum, go to sbnature.org.

— Dave Mason