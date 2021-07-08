Art museum announces new chair, trustees





Nicholas Mutton Betsy Newman Martha Townsend

Nicholas Mutton is the new chair of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art board of trustees for 2021-22, and Betsy Newman and Martha Townsend are new board members.

Mr. Mutton is retired after working for 35 years at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. He spent 17 years with the company as a general manager and regional vice president in multiple locations. In 1997, Mr. Mutton was promoted to a corporate role as senior vice president, operations, Americas. From 2003 until December 2014, he was executive vice president responsible for 96 hotels in 38 countries.

In addition, Mr. Mutton held various volunteer board positions with organizations such as the Canadian Opera Company, Mount Sinai Hospital, Metrolinx, United Way and Cornell University. He has served on the SBMA board of trustees since 2018.

Ms. Newman is an accredited, independent art appraiser with more than 35 years in the industry. She began her career as an intern at the St. Louis Art Museum while earning her master’s degree in valuation sciences. While living in the Midwest, Ms. Newman was active with the Missouri Arts Council and National Society of Arts and Letters.

In 2014, she and her husband Charles moved to live full time in Santa Barbara, where she now serves on UCSB’s Art, Design and Architecture Museum Council and supports UCSB Arts & Lectures. Ms. Newman is a master gardener who has won a citywide garden contest, has volunteered at Storyteller Children’s Center and is a member of the museum’s PhotoFutures support group.

Ms. Townsend has worked in Santa Barbara’s medical diagnostics industry since 1999 as a marketer and as president and principal of her own firm. She held management positions at Siemens and Dako until 2006 when she created Market Ready Rx and was named Startup Woman of the Year by Women’s Economic Ventures.

Ms. Townsend has been a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara since 1998, serving as president in 2008-09. She was honored as JLSB Sustainer of the Year for 2021.

She has also served on the WEV board, Santa Barbara Zoo’s Planned Giving Committee and Discovery Pavilion Capital Campaign communications committee, Jodi House Capital Campaign Cabinet and Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. She is active on SBMA’s Women’s Board.

