Art museum hosts Collector’s Series

COURTESY PHOTO

This painting by Elaine de Koonig (1919-1989) is named “Red Bison/Blue Horse.” The piece is an example of post-war era art that will be discussed during the Collector’s Series event Thursday.

SANTA BARBARA — Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara will host its second installment of the virtual Collector’s Series Thursday.

The series was started to give a behind-the-scenes look into the multifaceted process of art collecting.

Thursday’s event will feature a conversation with Vivian Brodie, associate vice president and specialist of private sales at Christie’s in New York. Christie’s is a global art business that hosts auctions at various locations around the world.

Ms. Brodie will lead a discussion on Post-War to Present Day Sale, an event that jumpstarts the spring auction season in New York. During the event, Ms. Brodie will discuss the work that will be on sale and give tips on working with an auction house.

To register for the event, visit mcasantabarbara.org/events/upcoming-events.

— Madison Hirneisen