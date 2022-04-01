Art museum to present ‘Shadow Art’ talk

SANTA BARBARA — Writers Andrew Winer and Sameer Pandya will discuss “Shadow Art: Influences and Inspirations” during the Parallel Stories series at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

The program will explore influences at work in the process of composition, the performance of music and the poetry of narrative from the 19th century to the present day.

The program costs $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

Visitors who plan to attend the event in the auditorium must show proof of being fully vaccinated with a booster (if eligible) or, in some cases, supply a negative COVID-19 medical test result (taken within 72 hours prior to each event), along with a photo ID. All visitors must also wear a mask while attending events in SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium.

— Katherine Zehnder