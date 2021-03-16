Art museum’s lecture to cover Agnes Martin

COPYRIGHT CHARLES RUSHTON

This is Charles R. Rushton’ silver gelatin print, “Agnes Martin.” A Santa Barbara Museum of Art talk will cover Martin’s art in a Zoom talk April 1.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art will present a Zoom talk about artist Agnes Martin at 3 p.m. April 1.

New York scholar Tiffany Bell will discuss “The Art of Agnes Martin: Between the Lines of the Catalogue Raisonné.”

This presentation will cover topics such as research for the catalogue raisonné, anecdotes about newly found works and interesting discoveries. It will also provide examples of observations that have influenced a new understanding of Agnes Martin’s art.

To reserve tickets for the free talk, go to tickets.sbma.net.

The program is part of the Art Matters Lecture series.

— Dave Mason