Special exhibit takes place at Solvang ranch

COURTESY IMAGES

Doreen Irwin painted “Mustang,” a 30- by 24-inch oil painting. It’s part of SLOPOKE Art of the West Exhibition and Sale, taking place this weekend in Solvang.

The images are stunning, from dynamic horses to the moon above Joshua trees in the desert.

This is the American West.

And it’s being celebrated during the SLOPOKE Art of the West Exhibition & Sale. The 11th annual show takes place this weekend at the Flag Is Up Farms ranch, 901 E. State Route 246, Solvang.

“Rising Moon in Joshua Tree” is a 30- by 48-inch oil and acrylic piece by Naomi Brown.

The event begins with an opening reception and awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. today.

According to a news release, several awards will be given this year, including Best Figurative Art (sponsored by Western Art Collector Magazine), Best Wildlife Art (sponsored by Art of the West Magazine) and the Artists Choice Award (sponsored by Western Art and Architecture Magazine).

In addition, the SLOPOKE Silver Belt Buckle Awards will be awarded for Best in Show, Best Sculpture and Best Painting.

After tonight’s awards, the show and sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit features scenery, wildlife, ranch life and history of the West, which are presented in a variety of paintings, sculptures and photos.

And guests can meet the artists.



At left, “Moment of Eternity,” a 36- by 48-inch acrylic and gold leaf on canvas, is by Kasia Kaznocha. At right, Chuck Kovacic painted “The Entry,” which is a 20- by 24-inch oil on canvas.

“We created the SLOPOKE in 2011 because the western art market was holding its own despite the recession, and at that time no other gallery between Laguna Beach and Carmel seemed to specialize in this genre, which remains popular to this day,” the show’s organizers wrote on their website, the-slopoke.com.

At the time, the show was at the Seaside Gallery in San Luis Obispo County, but by the fifth year, it outgrew that space, according to the website. It moved to its current location, the Flag is Up Farm in Solvang, a horse ranch owned by Pat and Monty Roberts.

The exhibit is known for its blend of traditional and contemporary styles. The art shows the West of the 18th, 19th and 21st centuries.

“We are deliberately broad in our definition of art of the West to include ranch life, historical and contemporary Native American life, landscapes, seascapes, urbanscapes and wildlife in all media and styles from realism to abstract work,” according to the website.



At left, Ami Lynn Usrey painted “Felina,” a 16- by 20-inch oil on gesso board. At right, “Oceanside Mission” is an 11- by 14-inch oil on canvas by Chuck Kovacic.

Renowned sculptor Christopher Slatoff will serve as the guest artist and jurist for this weekend’s event.

Mr. Slatoff, best known for monumental sculpture (most recently at USC, Pepperdine University, Our Lady of the Angels cathedral in LA, the Port District of San Diego and more) will participate in a live “Duelling Sculptors” demonstration with his studio assistant Elisabeth Pollnow,. Each artist will sculpt the other at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Other artists at this year’s show are Naomi Brown, Tom Burgher, Alexi Fine, Kristen Freeborn, Arsenio Frontela, Errol Gordon, Michael Hansen, Carol Hartman, Kelly Hine, Patty Hughes, Doreen Irwin, Teresa Lynn Johnson, Kasia Kaznocha, Sheryl Knight, Chuck Kovavcic, Dino Mehaffie, Linda Nelson, Amy Rattner, Sharlene Rayl, Pat Roberts, Janice Schultz, Dottie Stanley, Tara Rose Toner, Ami, Lynn Usrey, Phyllis Waltman, Sarah Webber and Jody Wiggins. You’ll find details about them at www.the-slopoke.com/artists.

email: dmason@newspress.com