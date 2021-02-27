Art on State Street

MADISON HIRNEISEN/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Local artist Chris Potter set up an easel near De la Guerra Plaza Thursday to capture the picturesque views.

Chris Potter, a Santa Barbara-based full-time artist, set up his easel near De la Guerra Plaza Thursday, capturing the picturesque Spanish-style buildings surrounded by mountains.

Mr. Potter told the News-Press that he has been painting scenes and sights around Santa Barbara for 10 years now. Almost every day, Mr. Potter finds a new place to paint around the city, culminating in over 300 paintings in a single year.

Thursday was Mr. Potter’s first time back on State Street since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s kind of amazing to come back a year later,” he said.

Mr. Potter painted this scenic view of East De la Guerra Street looking toward the mountains.

Although many business owners struggled during the pandemic, Mr. Potter said 2020 was his best year yet. While staying away from populated areas of Santa Barbara, Mr. Potter was able to continue painting daily and maintain sales.

“People needed it more this year,” Mr. Potter said, explaining that many of his customers spent so much time in their homes during the pandemic and used his art as an escape.

Chris Porter consistently posts his art on his Instagram, @chrisporterart. To contact the artist, email him at chrisporterart@gmail.com.

— Madison Hirneisen