Art series for teens at Santa Maria youth center

SANTA MARIA — Four art series for teens in grades 7 through 12 are being hosted in May by the city of Santa Maria’s Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center art studio, 600 S. McClelland St.

Teenagers are invited to create works of art for their mother figures during the “Amayzing Art” series from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday in May.

Each Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., fans of the “Star War” anthology are invited to create cosmic craft projects related to the epic space opera. Registration is required for both series at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

Additionally, a free drop-in series named “Thrifty Thursdays” will focus on using upcycled materials for creative expression. Teens are invited to use the fully-stocked art studio to bring their imagination to life during the “Freestyle Fridays” drop-in series.

Registration is not required for either series from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, respectively, through the end of the summer break.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon