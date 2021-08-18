Art show at La Cumbre Plaza

The Goleta Valley Art Association will host a festival featuring local artists’ creations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza.

The show will be in the outdoor mall area of the Santa Barbara plaza, where visitors can view or buy the association’s art as well as that of artists affiliated with the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts.

Tom Henderson’s Summerland Band will play from 1 to 4 p.m. Mr. Henderson, a watercolorist long affiliated with the GVAA summer shows, also has served on the art faculty at the School of Extended Learning, which is part of Santa Barbara City College.

“This is an opportunity for our association to once again celebrate our vision of ‘Bringing Art to the Community,’” said association president Elizabeth Flanagan in a news release. “We’re very excited to be hosting this show in cooperation with the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts. Several of the LCCCA artists also are members of GVAA.”

For the 15 years prior to 2020, the organization held its summer show at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta.

The art association didn’t present a summer show last year due to the pandemic. But the association saw this year as an opportunity to do something different with the show and decided to collaborate with the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts.

The GVAA is also looking forward to the day when members can resume the association’s longtime after-school program for Goleta Union School District students.

For more information about GVAA visit thegoletavalleyartassociation.org/about-us.html.

To join the association, visit thegoletavalleyartassociation.org/how-to-join.html.

The current virtual GVAA show can be viewed at www.thegoletavalleyartassociation.org/Aug-2021-show.html.

email: dmason@newspress.com.