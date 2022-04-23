Art show celebrates students’ connection to Santa Barbara Channel

COURTESY IMAGES

At left, “A Mystery in the Water” by Laila Ordoñez. At right, “Still Here” by Alondra Ibarra.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is presenting its 19th annual student art show today.

This year’s show, artist reception and award ceremony will take place as part of the Santa Barbara Earth Day celebrations at the Arlington Theatre.

Themed “What the Channel Means to Me,” the show aims to inspire local students to reflect on their personal connection to the Santa Barbara Channel and to create art that celebrates the area’s natural beauty and biodiversity while inspiring others in the community.

“Every year we are astounded by the caliber of the student artwork and inspired by the personal stories behind each piece,” said Penny Owens, Channelkeeper’s education director.

“Channelkeeper is dedicated to protecting our local waterways and fostering environmental awareness and stewardship in today’s youth. Seeing the artwork celebrating the natural beauty of the Santa Barbara Channel and the messages and artist statements by the students gives me hope that our future is in good hands.”

The contest is open to high school students from Carpinteria to Goleta, and this year’s show includes work from students attending Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools.

Local artist Molly Gwitt juried the show and judged pieces based on creativity, technical skill, sense of style and interpretation of the theme.

The award winners will be announced from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. today. The awards include cash prizes donated by long-time student art show sponsor Trillium Enterprises and the Goleta Grant Program.

There will be first, second, third, honorable mention and juror’s choice awards. First place is $200 and two tickets to the concert of the winner’s choice at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Second place is $125; third place, $75, and juror’s choice/honorable mentions, $25.

A special $100 Environmental Ethics prize will be awarded to the piece that best embodies the ethical and moral relationship between human beings and the natural environment.

The award-winning artwork will be displayed in the office window of the Community Environmental Council at 1219 State St., Santa Barbara Monday through April 30, following today’s award ceremony.