Art show returns to Samarkand

Residents, staff to display their creations in the first spring show since 2019

From left, Sue Fridley, Maureen Kampem and Anne Pedersen stand with their art at Covenant Living at Samarkand. They’re excited about the return of the Santa Barbara community’s Spring Art Show after a two-year absence.

Samarkand’s big art showcase is back after a two-year absence.

The free Spring Art Show was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s returning, for a run Friday through May 9 in the Mountain Room at Covenant Living at Samarkand, 550 Treasure Drive, Santa Barbara.

And it’s definitely a big show, with about 40 artists and about 150 entries from staff and residents, including those in all levels of care from assisted living to memory care.

Media will vary from watercolor and oil paintings to pencil sketches, photography and sculptures.

At left, fabric arts are part of the Spring Art Show. Center, Stained glass and fabric arts grace the Samarkand exhibit. At right, lanterns get the artistic treatment at the show.

“This is the 19th annual art show. It is always on Mother’s day weekend. The art show gets bigger every year,” Sue Fridley, a Samarkand resident who oversees the art show, told the News-Press. She noted the community recently had a nice opening reception for the artists.

“Three years ago was the last time that we had an art show, due to the pandemic. Each artist can feature three pieces of art.”

Ms. Fridley is a watercolorist who taught watercolor painting at Samarkand for eight years before she moved into the community. “I do landscape, florals, people, anything that inspires me. I just recently painted a condo which struck me because it had beautiful tiles on it, and it is very typical of Santa Barbara.” said Ms. Fridley. The piece is called “Yananoli Shadows” and is one of the pieces Ms. Fridley has entered in the art show.

Jim and Marlene Denny stand among the art at Covenant Living at Samarkand.

Another Samarkand resident, Maureen Kampen, is a fiber artist who has entered a dimensional quilt in the art show. “I have been a sewer since I was a young kid. I started joining art guilds where we made things primarily from fabric. All three of my pieces are from fabric. I especially like to work with pieces that show a dimension,” Ms. Kampen told the News-Press.

Resident Anne Pederson talked to the News-Press about her art.

“I started out as an oil painter which I miss doing now that I have turned to watercolor. My retirement years have been devoted to this artwork because I am inspired by so many of the subjects in Santa Barbara. The local neighborhoods, beach scenes and these beautiful, beautiful mountains,” she said.

Ms. Pederson has entered a painting of a Victorian house on Tallant Road in the art show. Her artwork is also featured as the cover art for the art show invitation.

At left, Gigi Major-Brown enjoys the annual art show. At right, John Notehelfer and Laurie Small look at the art at Samarkand.

None of the works of art have ever been displayed in other exhibitions. The works of art are from a variety of skill levels from beginner to professional.

“We’re thrilled to finally feature the truly incredible and inspiring works of art again in our community. Our residents put this all together and have been working tirelessly in gathering the artwork and creating the gallery for all to enjoy,” said Jennifer Leggett, interim executive director at the Samarkand.

Ms. Fridley said this year’s show is particularly exciting because residents have missed having it since 2019.

“We have all been doing artwork for the last three years, and we have some new residents that have not seen the art show before. We want out friends and family to come.”

